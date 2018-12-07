SCSU Students Play Role in New Tech Used at US Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS -- St. Cloud State University students played an important role in creating new technology that will be heavily used by US Bank Stadium.

The tech is a special software that will allow drones to take high-resolution photos of buildings and other structures and project them onto 3-D models. The first of its kind technology will be used to survey the stadium's exterior for warranty maintenance and other applications.

US Bank Stadium says this will be a big help in safety, as the drone can easily access parts of the stadium that are very difficult for workers, especially in winter. The other partner on the project was Northland Community and Technical College.

US Bank Stadium has been working with SCSU since before it opened.