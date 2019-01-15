Program Helping Leadership Development for Minorities

ST. CLOUD -- The Juggad Leadership Program is looking for applicants for this year's group. They provide central Minnesota's minority community with the knowledge and skills to be more engaged in the community.

Organizer Eunice Adjei says the goal is to help the individuals in the program get on a board or commission.

Selected participants will meet monthly from March to August, with a graduation ceremony in September. Applications are due by the end of this month.

They typically accept about 10 people for the program each year, which was established in 2015.