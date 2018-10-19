Past Students to Share Memories of Historic Riverview Building

ST. CLOUD -- Memories and history will be coming to life this Saturday at St. Cloud State University's Riverview building.

Hosted by the Communication Studies Department, the event features former students sharing their stories about the historic building. Jeff Ringer is the Chair of the Communication Studies Department. He says several St. Cloud residents attended elementary school at Riverview.

"Riverview was once a Normal School and it taught people how to be teachers of elementary school students. So there was a lab school in Riverview which meant that there were students that actually attended kindergarten through 9th grade in the building. Many of them were sons and daughters of the professors that were teaching on the university campus and some of them were just local community members. So there are still many people who are around the St. Cloud area who actually attended kindergarten through 9th grade at Riverview. Some of them are going to come back and tell their stories about their experiences."

Riverview was a lab school from 1913-1958. Now the building is home to the Communication Studies Department and the Religious Studies Department.

Ringer says the event runs from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and all are welcome to come out and listen.

"The format will be an open house, so there will be speakers in different rooms of the building. Every room will be open so guests can walk through the building and see some of the historic classrooms and then stop in different rooms to hear different stories."

The Riverview Stories event is part of SCSU celebrating its 150th year as an institution.