New St. Cloud Childcare Center Opening in November

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking for childcare in St. Cloud, there's a new player in town. Love and Learn Childcare Academy held their groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday night.

Becky Waytashek is the Chief Financial Officer for Love and Learn. She says, they're set up to be able to support a lot of kids.

"We will have room for 70 children, 16 infants, 14 toddlers and room for 40 pre-schoolers."

CEO Charla Attarshaeli says they have a simple goal.

"We're trying to bring the in-home [experience] into the center as much as we possibly can."

The new Love and Learn Academy will open officially in November, they plan on hiring around 15 employees.

They're located at 5801 Ridgewood Road in St. Cloud, across the street from Westwood Elementary School.

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON