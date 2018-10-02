Jules’ Bistro Wraps Up Expansion, Nearly Doubles Space [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A popular downtown restaurant has finally finished their much-needed expansion.

Jules' Bistro in St. Cloud has officially expanded their restaurant into the former Michalski Law Office space. Donella Westphal co-owns Jules' Bistro with her husband Brian Westphal . She says the new space adds about 1,000 square feet.

"We've added about 40 additional seats on this side and we also have a bathroom on this side that is ADA compliant."

The expanded area also includes a storage space. Westphal says it likely won't stay as a storage space for long.

"The idea that sometime down the road we'll expand our kitchen into that [storage] area as well. We're already looking forward to the future."

Jules' has been hosting more beer and wine dinners and live music nights since the Westphal's took over the bistro last year. The dinners have created a need for more space.

"We would close the restaurant down for the evening [during the dinners] so if a guest didn't see our post on social media or hear it on the radio they would come in for dinner and we'd have to turn them away. This space is going to allow us to be able to do those events on this [new] side and still have guest seating on the other."

Live music on Thursday nights will also be in the new area. Westphal plans to have musicians set up in the front by the windows. This way people walking downtown or driving by the restaurant will see the musicians easily.

Westphal says this project showed her what it truly meant to have all hands on deck.

"I am incredibly overwhelmed and blessed by the support and encouragement we've gotten from the community and my team. I have 14 of the most talented, responsible, kind and caring people here at Jule's. They work hard every day to make every person that comes in here to feel like they are welcomed and taken care of."

The new space will open Saturday during Jules' Bistro's grand opening celebration. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. It will feature all-day live music, free bakery treats, and food and drink specials.

The expansion began in May. Jule's Bistro has been a staple in downtown St. Cloud since opening in 2005.