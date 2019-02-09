Huskies Tie Tigers, Get Extra Point in OT

The no. 1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team picked up their third tie of the season but added an extra league point against Colorado College on Friday night.

The Huskies took the lead early, scoring their first goal less than two minutes into regulation. Colorado College rallied and tied the score 1-1 a few minutes later. Before the end of the first period, the Tigers scored again to lead SCSU 2-1.

The second period was a defensive battle. Neither team scored again until the third. St. Cloud scored their second goal of the night and forced the game into overtime. They outshot the Tigers 4-1 in the extra period, but the game stood tied.

Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling each scored one during regulation. Ryan Poehling added the extra league point for the team with a goal in the 3x3 overtime period. David Hrenak made 23 saves and allowed two goals.

The Huskies are now 20-4-3 and 12-2-3 NCHC. They will face Colorado College in game two on Saturday night. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.