Huskies Fall to Golden Bears

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team snapped a four-game winning streak in St. Paul on Friday.

The Huskies got out to a rough start in the first quarter. They were outshot by the Golden Bears 15-9. They rallied in the second, outscoring Concordia 23-15. A buzzer-beater put them up 32-30 at the half.

Unfortunately, SCSU could not hold on in the second half. They were outscored again in the final two periods 33-18. They fell to Concordia-St. Paul 63-50.

Mallie Doucette led the team in scoring with 13 points. Tori Wortz and Katrina Theis each finished with 11 points, and Nikki Kilboten added ten.

The Huskies fall to 10-5 and 7-4 NSIC. They will return to the court on Saturday to face Minnesota State University Mankato. Pre-game starts at 3:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.