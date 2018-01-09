Harold W. Keske, 86, Clearwater

April 14, 1931 - January 8, 2018

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Harold W. Keske, age 86, of Clearwater, who passed away at his home on Monday, January 8, 2018 with family by his side. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Parish Prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Harold was born on April 14, 1931 in Fairhaven to Bernhard and Frieda (Kiehn) Keske. He served honorably in the United States Army. Harold married Mary Alice Maleska on October 5, 1956. He worked as a carpenter and also farmed most of his life. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. His greatest joy was the time spent with his family and friends.

Harold is survived by his wife of 61 years; children, Sue (Jeff) Joles of Brooklyn Center, Rocky (Mary) Keske of Clearwater; grandchildren, Shaundra (Tim) Heimermann of Maple Grove, Chad Keske of Clearwater, Sarah (Reid) Johnson of Savage, Aaron Joles of Brooklyn Center; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Cade Keske; brothers and sisters, Darrell, JoAnn Schmiesing, Louise (John) Shaughnessy, Edmund (Joyce) Schaefer, Dorothy (Lee) Gilyard and Andy Schaefer; many family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sally; brothers and sister, Willis, Palmer, and Lorraine.