GREAT Theatre to Hold Adult Audition Workshop

WAITE PARK -- A new program for adults wanting to perform is kicking off in St. Cloud.

GREAT Theatre is holding a free audition preparation workshop for adults who want to get into acting.

You will have an opportunity to hear feedback from your audition song and get a chance to hear from the directors on what they will be looking for at auditions. The auditions are meant to get constructive feedback to help actors better prepare for upcoming shows.

The workshop will be held on June 20th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park. Registration must be done by noon on Monday.