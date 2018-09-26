Full House Star Dave Coulier Hosting Show at SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is gearing up for their Homecoming by inviting a star to campus.

Full House star Dave Coulier is headlining the first Homecoming Comedy Show in Ritsche Auditorium. The show will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 18.

Tickets are now on sale for the show. You can buy them at Atwood Memorial Center information desk on campus or online. You'll find the link below.

Coulier is best known for playing Joey Gladstone on the ABC sitcom Full House. The show aired from 1987 - 1995.

St. Cloud State will be celebrating Homecoming October 17-21.