Fire Destroys Shed In Stearns County

COLLEGEVILLE - Authorities were called to a shed fire early Sunday morning near Avon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a building fire around 1:35 Sunday morning at 31602 Maple Lane in Collegeville Township. The owners of the property are 63-year-old Glenn Diedrich and 62-year-old Deborah Diedrich.

When first responders arrived they found a 30-foot by 30-foot wood shed fully engulfed.