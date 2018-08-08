Cold Spring Dairy Queen Temporarily Closed After Crash

COLD SPRING -- The Dairy Queen restaurant in Cold Spring will remain closed Wednesday after a car crashed into its wall Tuesday morning.

The restaurant management has confirmed the DQ will be closed Wednesday and they are not sure at this time when the restaurant will re-open. However, they will announce a re-opening date as soon as one is determined.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 23 in Cold Spring.

Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says 30-year-old Hodon Abdi was heading west on Highway 23 trying to make a U-turn to go east when she hit another vehicle, lost control of her vehicle, and drove through the wall of the Dairy Queen.

Abdi was hurt in the crash but refused medical treatment. No one else was hurt. She was cited for careless driving.