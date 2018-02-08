Car Thief Calls Owner Asking for Help Starting Vehicle
SARTELL -- A vehicle left running in a Sartell parking lot was too much temptation for a Sauk Centre man Monday. A woman had remote-started her Jeep Grand Cherokee while inside the Sartell Walmart store and came out to find it missing.
According to criminal charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 37-year-old Edward Wilson was seen on surveillance getting into the SUV and driving it away.
As Sartell Police were trying to identify Wilson, a woman called the vehicle's owner and said she was with a man who wanted to know some information about the vehicle. The man was put on the phone and said he was with an auto glass repair company and had repaired the vehicle, but needed to get it started again in order to return it. He then gave the owner an address in Isle where OnStar could find the vehicle and auto start it.
Isle Police went to the address and arrested Wilson on motor vehicle theft charges.
Records show Wilson admitted he took it from the Sartell Walmart store and added he knew it wasn't a good idea to get in the vehicle.
Wilson is due in court April 16th.