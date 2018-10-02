Bremer Bank Closing Sauk Rapids Branch

SAUK RAPIDS -- At the end of the year, you'll no longer be able to bank at the Bremer Bank in Sauk Rapids.

Bremer Bank is closing their location inside the Coborn's store at 110 1st Street South in Sauk Rapids. In a letter to Bremer Bank customers, Group President Tom Rickers says the decision comes as more customers decide to use online and mobile banking, instead of visiting an actual location.

You'll still be able to visit Bremer Bank locations at 1100 West St. Germain Street and 4150 2nd Street South in St. Cloud and in Country Manor at 520 1st Street Northeast in Sartell.

The Sauk Rapids location will close for good at the end of the day on December 28th.