Boys and Girls Clubs Receives $5M Donation, Largest in History

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization has received the largest gift in its history.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has been given a $5 million donation from the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation to launch its Great Futures Endowment Campaign.

The gift comes with a matching grant for the community. Aimee Minnerath is the Marketing Director for the clubs. She says community support is how the organization stays afloat.

"So we are asking the community to also give $2.5 million to match Norm's $5 million gift. So in all, we are going to be raising $7.5 million through this endowment campaign."

Minnerath says the funds will go to support Boys and Girls Clubs operations well into the future.

Deb Nebosis is the Development Director for the clubs. She says Norm Skalicky has been involved with the clubs since 2005 and continues to generously show his support.

"Norm has been a supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs for many years. We've had a number of build campaigns in the years that Aimee and I have worked at the club. I think we've had four and he's supported those at a really high level. He likes the matching grant because it really gets the community involved and helps us raise additional dollars."

Skalicky also serves as a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota's Board of Trustees.

Minnerath says this donation is really raising the bar as to what people can truly accomplish if they come together.

"This gift is a historic gift to the Boys and Girls Clubs, it's the largest gift we've ever received as an organization. To our knowledge, maybe one of the largest gifts that any social service organization may have received in the community. It's a really, really exciting time for the Boys and Girls Clubs."

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota help bring after-school programming to children. The organization focuses on activities that will encourage learning and growth such as homework tutoring, sports activities, arts, nutrition and more.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer or donating to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota, follow the link to their website below.