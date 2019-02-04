Area 10th Graders To Learn About Careers [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Area 10th graders will have the opportunity to learn about what careers might make sense for them February 22 at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, joined me on WJON today to discuss the event referred to as a day of "career exploration" called "EPIC".

The event will host over 20 area high schools (primarily 10 th graders). It is NOT a job fair but instead an opportunity for students to engage in hands on activities created by employers to help them obtain a more clear idea of all types of careers available to them.

Listen to my conversation with Gail below.