Vietnam War Commemoration Being Held in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Vietnam War veterans will be honored for their service this Monday in Monticello.

The St. Cloud VA is hosting a ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans who live in the Wright County and Sherburne County areas.

The Vietnam War Commemoration will be held in the Monticello Community Center's Mississippi Room, at 5:00 p.m.

Along with the ceremony the VA is also having a resource fair that will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will continue after the ceremony. The resource fair will have representatives from the St. Cloud VA to talk to veterans about state, county and federal benefits that are available as well as provide suicide prevention information and caregiver support resources.

The national recognition of the Vietnam War Commemoration was established in May 2012 by Congress and President Obama. It recognizes all who served as active duty in the US Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 - May 15, 1975.