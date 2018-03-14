Crimes Against Women Are Being Reported More Often [AUDIO]

St. Cloud State Women's Center Director Jane Olsen joined me on WJON today to talk about what the #metoo and #timesup movements have done to local communities. The #metoo and #timesup movements are national movements pushing female empowerment allowing for women who have been sexually assaulted or sexually harassed to feel more comfortable reporting those incidents.

Jane said that she has dealt with some of the same problems and concerns for the past 28 years but sees some progress. Listen to the conversation below.