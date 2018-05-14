St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON today. Banaian suggested that jobs in manufacturing and skilled jobs are readily available because young people are choosing to attend 4-year school more often and arn't going into trades. Banaian also explains why part-time jobs typically held by high school and college students often times go unfilled. King and I also discussed the recent up-tick in gas prices and why that is. Listen to the conversation below.