Pequot Lakes Man Dies in Highway 10 Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Pequot Lakes man died in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 10 near Greyhound Road in Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Thomas Ustruck was heading south on Highway 10 when he had a medical issue that caused him to drive off the highway several times.

Troopers say Ustruck crossed the median driving the wrong-way then re-entered the Highway 10 median continued south in the median between the highway 10 overpass bridges. He went down the concrete embankment to Greyhound Road and struck a guardrail.