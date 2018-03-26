February 12, 1931 - March 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Patricia “Pat” M. Zabinski, age 87, of Mesa, AZ and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Rev. Ronald Dockendorf will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30AM until the time of services Saturday, April 14, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Pat was born February 12, 1931 in Sauk Rapids to Cecil and Marie (Pozorski) Keeney. She married the love of her life, Elmer Zabinski, on June 24, 1952 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple owned and operated Elmers Wigwam for 13 years; Pat also worked at St. Cloud State University, Fingerhut, and owned and operated her own daycare. Pat walked strongly in her faith and was a past member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was also a member of the Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary #428. The couple moved to Mesa, Arizona in 2000 where they made many friends and solved all the world problems sitting by the swimming pool. Pat enjoyed word searches, Bingo, but above all else she loved her grandchildren and family beyond words. At 4’10” Pat was short, feisty, loving, opinionated, hardworking, funny, and put meaning into everything she did and said. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.