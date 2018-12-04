THE LETS GO DATING APP IS UNIQUE

I recently had the opportunity to meet some great Minnesota guys who have created their own Minnesota Dating app; and it's coming to St. Cloud in January!

Mitch Bebus, Austin Bohlig and Thomas Korf are all Co Founders of the new App which is currently active in the Twin Cities area.

The App is unique and easy to use. YES! I already have it! The "Lets Go" app is free right now; and features great dating ideas for existing couples, and also has a feature for singles. (Don't worry Randy)!

COUPLES: HOW DOES IT WORK?

I've downloaded the app and have found that it is super easy to use. If you are an existing couple, you can choose that option, and then search for fun activities for couples to participate in throughout the Twin Cities area. When I spoke with the guys, they told me that they currently have around 40 businesses that are participating. What's in it for you? Great date ideas, at huge discounts!

SINGLES: HOW DOES IT WORK?

If you're single, and looking to meet someone, the app will ask you a few basic questions, and then you choose the type of date you want to go on; The Lets Go app will then search for other compatible matches that are looking to do that same activity.

It's a unique idea and easy to use. I asked the Co Founders if any of them had had luck with the dating app; and as a matter of fact, one of them DID meet their significant other on the app!

LETS GO IS COMING TO ST. CLOUD

You can download the app now if you like to venture to the Twin Cities for fun date nights...and then you'll already have it for the kick off in St. Cloud in January. The guys all have close ties to central Minnesota, and had St. Cloud in their plans from the very beginning.

I asked if they had plans on going international; and that IS a possibility. But right now; these are great Minnesota guys giving Minnesotans the exclusive key to the Lets Go dating app. LUCKY US!

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW HERE

If you'd like to learn more, you can listen to the interview by clicking the play button below.

TO DOWNLOAD THE APP

The best way to search for the app would be to search Lets Go Dating ....Then you'll find it.