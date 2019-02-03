Johnnies Blow Scots Away

The St. John’s University basketball team dominated the court on Saturday against the Macalester Scots. With the win, they secured their eighth consecutive MIAC playoff birth, their 25th overall.

SJU led early, but Macalester kept the score close for the first ten minutes. After that St. John’s took off. By the end of the first half, the Johnnies had a huge 47-23 lead.

Macalester tried to rally in the second half. They outscored St. John’s 36-33, but there was no stopping the Johnnies. They won the game easily, 80-59.

Jubie Alade led SJU with 15 points. Oakley Baker scored 14 and Lucas Walford added nine.

The Johnnies improve to 16-4 and 12-3 MIAC. They will return home on Wednesday to host the Augsburg Auggies. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.