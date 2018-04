PRINCETON -- An Elk River man is off to a good start in 2018 after winning a $100,000 prize on the Minnesota State Lottery's Big Money scratch-off game.

Robert Olson bought the winning ticket at the Circle 9 store in Princeton. He claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Roseville on January 10th.

Olson says "it's a great way to start the new year" and he's "looking forward to a debt-free 2018."