DARWIN -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire in Meeker County Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Richard Walls farm at 701 West Curran Street in Darwin.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the shed stored six tractors, a combine, back hoe and other farm equipment.

He says the fire occurred sometime Saturday night and the cause of the fire is unknown. Damage is estimated at $70,000.