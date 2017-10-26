Construction Worker Killed in Accident in Delano

DELANO -- A construction worker has died after she was backed over by a dump truck in Delano.

The incident happened Wednesday on Railroad Avenue East. Authorities say 55-year-old Jacqueline Brueggemeier , of Biscay, was working on a road construction project when she was struck by a dump truck.

The truck is owned by Molnau Trucking from Belle Plaine. The driver of the dump is a 39-year-old women from Eden Valley.

Brueggemeier died at the scene. The incident is under investigation.