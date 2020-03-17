Yvonne M. Gunnink, 88, Princeton

January 9, 1932 - March 16, 2020

Yvonne Gunnink passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16, 2020, at the Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge, MN, at the age of 88. A public Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton, MN. Private family burial will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Oak Knoll Cemetery.

Yvonne Madge Osborn was born on January 9, 1932, to Guy and Harriette (Cooney) Osborn in Lead, SD. After graduating from high school, she went on to receive her teaching certificate and taught at a one room school house for a few years. She was married to John Gunnink on May 16, 1952, in Clear Lake, SD, and together they raised five children.

Yvonne was a homemaker and spent 47 years helping John on their family dairy farm. She was a very dedicated member of 4-H for over 45 years and helped her children and grandchildren show their cattle. Yvonne walked strongly in her faith as a member of the Freshwaters UMC Church in Princeton, where she was named the Methodist Woman of the Year, and participated in the women’s quilting group. In her youth, Yvonne thought of herself as an aspiring artist and painted beautiful wildlife portraits. She enjoyed painting and crafts and was always busy helping others. She will be remembered as being a caring, generous, and welcoming wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Ralph Gunnink of Princeton, James (Louise) Gunnink of Princeton, Judy Hible of Princeton, and Arlene Gunnink of Bismarck, ND; daughter-in-law, Janet Gunnink; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Douglas Gunnink; son-in-law, Terry Hible; and infant sisters, Irean and Sharon.