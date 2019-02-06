Your Kids Will Love “Ice Castles Minnesota” 2019 [WATCH]

Mattsradshow/Youtube

ICE CASTLE MINNESOTA 2019 IN EXCELSIOR THIS YEAR!

Just imagine taking your kids through a castle made of ice...with twinking lights everywhere, music and so much more. You can't see attractions like this just anywhere.

The breathtaking Ice Castle's in Minnesota. This is an award winning frozen attraction that is featured in only 6 cities in the US...and Minnesota just happens to be home to one of them. The lights...the slides...the fun...You and your kids have never seen anything like this before.

Last year the event was in Stillwater, but this year it's in Excelsior on Lake Minnetonka. Watch the video above to get an idea of this beautiful outdoor Minnesota attraction that's only going to be open through February 28th.

PROFESSIONAL ICE ARTISTS WILL AMAZE YOU

Professional Ice Artists put their heart and soul into this winter attraction, which features sculptures, thrones, slides, tunnels, fountains and more.

GET YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE

It's highly recommended that you get your tickets in advance, and show up in plenty of time to get a get inside this beautiful attraction. To learn more, or to get your tickets today, you can click HERE now.