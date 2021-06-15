Your Dad Will Never Ask For This For Father’s Day

WHAT CAN YOU GET THE GREATEST DAD IN THE WORLD?

The photo above is my wonderful family. These three people were my world when I was growing up. Now I'm a Mom, my brother is a Dad, my parents are Grandparents, and there are lots of Grandkids running around.

Every year, when Father's Day comes around, I try to think of what in the world my Dad would really want for Father's Day. You probably know this as well as I do; If you ask your Dad what he would like for Father's Day? He'll probably say, "I don't need anything." So back to the drawing board you go.

There are Dad's out there that deserve so much more than we could ever give them. I guess I've learned that it's not big expensive fancy gifts that Dad's usually want. I think it's quality time with the family and good friends, and if there's a gift in there along for the ride, they are going to be all the more thankful.

Some of the best gifts I can think of for Dad's like mine, might include the following.

GIFT CARDS

My Dad likes to get things for himself. Tools? How do I pick the right tools for my Dad? Every year, he counts on a gift card, where he can go to his favorite places for the outdoor tools and supplies he needs to make his world go round. Maybe your Dad would love a gift card to his favorite brewery? Restaurant? Clothing Store?

GRILLING UTENSILS

It's hard to go wrong here. New grill supplies can never hurt; they can only add to Dad's grilling collection.

UNIQUE SEASONINGS

What are his favorite flavors? There are lots of really tasty, unique seasonings out there. Go out and find him a few that you think would add to his grilling/cooking experience.

BEEF JERKY

Guys seem to love Beef Jerky. We've got lots of Minnesota locations that make some excellent beef jerky in all kinds of flavors. Whether you give Dad this as a stand alone gift, or if you're making him a gift basket, don't forget the beef jerky.

HIS FAVORITE BEVVY

Does he have a favorite beer? Maybe he loves a good bourbon or brandy? A good bottle of his favorite liquor or a case of his favorite beer in a brand new cooler? Yeah. I think he'd like that.

WHAT WON'T HE ASK FOR?

He won't ask for a thing. That's a Dad. He gives and gives. Happy Father's Day to all you great Papa's out there.