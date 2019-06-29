Young Drivers Face Long Waits, Long Trips for Road Tests

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota parents are complaining that they face long waits and have to drive long distances so their teens can take their driver's license road tests.

Cheree Johnson of Rockford says she and her 16-year-old daughter, Ashley, had to drive an hour to Eagan to take the test recently because a closer location was booked until October.

The Eagan office is now booked into October, too. Other young drivers from the Twin Cities have had to travel more than 100 miles to takes their tests.

State Rep. Jon Koznick says it shouldn't be so frustrating. He's considering whether the Legislature should do something about it next session.

Driver and Vehicle Services says it has 110 examiners across Minnesota, with plans to hire seven more.