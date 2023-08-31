You Have PSL & Now Fall Blizzard Flavors at St. Cloud Dairy Queen

I know it seems super early for all of the Fall things that are popping up all over the place. There are apple orchards that are starting to open this weekend, there are all kinds of fall decor filling th stores, there's Pumpkin spice everything, and now Dairy Queen has gotten in on the action with their Fall flavor Blizzards!

I know that none of us really wants to think about winter when it's going to be a hot 90+ weekend this Labor Day weekend, but ice cream is still a summery treat, so combine summer and fall all at once.

Dairy Queen has announce their fall flavor line up.

There is something for everyone with this lineup! But hurry, if you want to indulge in one or more of these frozen and very yummy treats. They will only be around for a limited time.

Oh, and they are offering a special Blizzard treat to celebrate the first Blizzards that were offered back in 1985.

Only 85 Cents?? I am TOTALLY on board for this one! Make sure they show you the Blizzard upside down or it COULD be free.

