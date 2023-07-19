Would You Want to Fix Up This Mansion in Southern Minnesota?

UPDATE: Apparently there is a pending offer on this property.

There is a mansion in Winona that is for sale for $750K that looks like it's going to need about a million dollars more to make it habitable for anyone.

This house has been listed and is showing up on Zillow Gone Wild. But when you look at the pictures, you see that it has been obviously abandoned for quite some time. Everything is overgrown, outdated, probably doesn't have any working plumbing or electrical. And to bring these things up to code might also be an expense.

The statement that it's going to need about a million dollars worth of work might be an exaggeration, or it could be conservative. There is so much work cosmetically to be done, and that doesn't take into consideration possible structural repairs that need to be made.

The place is huge. It's over 8 thousand square feet and located on over 15 acres of land. there are several out buildings as well as some sort of pool or grotto. That thing is going to need some work. But if someone is willing to take the time and spend the money it would take to get this place back to the way it should/could be, it would be a pretty amazing property. The funny thing is that this is located in Winona... not is some ritzy location like you would expect a piece of real estate like this to be. Quiet living might be the perfect scenario for someone who wants a project like this.

