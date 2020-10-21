Woman’s Obituary: In Lieu of Flowers ‘Do Not Vote for Trump’

ST. PAUL (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

Her Oct. 11 obituary read: "In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump."