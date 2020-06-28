Woman Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 169

ELK RIVER -- A woman was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Elk River Saturday night. The incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on 205th Avenue Northwest at Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle was going east on 205th Avenuue NW. Authorities say the motorcycle then turned to head south on Highway 169, but lost control when it hit the gravel and tipped.

The driver of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Sandra Kennedy of Rogers, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.