Woman, 3 Teens Arrested in Fatal Blooming Hotel Shooting
BLOOMINGTON (AP) -- Police have arrested a woman and three teenagers in a fatal shooting at a Bloomington hotel last weekend.
The body of a 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was found Sunday in a room at the LaQuinta Hotel.
Police say Jennifer Swaggert was shot in the upper body.
A 39-year-old woman with no permanent address is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police also are holding three 17-year-olds, two from Minneapolis and one from St. Paul.
Details of the killing were not released.
A police spokesman says he expects the adult to be charged in Hennepin County court by the end of Friday morning.
