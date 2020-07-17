Woman, 3 Teens Arrested in Fatal Blooming Hotel Shooting

BLOOMINGTON (AP) -- Police have arrested a woman and three teenagers in a fatal shooting at a Bloomington hotel last weekend.

The body of a 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was found Sunday in a room at the LaQuinta Hotel.

Police say Jennifer Swaggert was shot in the upper body.

A 39-year-old woman with no permanent address is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police also are holding three 17-year-olds, two from Minneapolis and one from St. Paul.

Details of the killing were not released.

A police spokesman says he expects the adult to be charged in Hennepin County court by the end of Friday morning.