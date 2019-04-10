Wolves Lose Home Finale Tuesday

The extremely shorthanded Wolves fell 120-100 to the Raptors Tuesday night in their Target Center finale. The Timberwolves were playing without Karl-Anthony Towns, Robert Covington, Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson and others due to various ailments.

Minnesota was led by Andrew Wiggins' 16 points, although he needed 17 shots to get there. Gorgui Dieng got a rare start for the Wolves in place of Towns, scoring 16 points, while point guard Tyus Jones added 11 points and ten assists.

The Raptors were led by Kawhi Leonard's 20 points in the win.

The Timberwolves will complete their season Wednesday night in Denver. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.