Wolves Hang On To Beat Sacramento

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 112-105 Monday night at Target Center. The win is the Wolves' fourth in their past five games, improving them to 29-31 on the season.

The Wolves led for a majority of the game but never truly put Sacramento away until the game's final moments.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster game after missing Minnesota's games in New York and Milwaukee following a car accident on Friday. KAT scored 34 points, while also pulling down 21 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Minnesota also got solid production from the point guard spot, with Derrick Rose scoring 20 points off the bench and starter Tyus Jones adding 16 points and eight assists.

The Timberwolves now trail the San Antonio Spurs by three games in the race for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

Next up for the Timberwolves is a trip to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on AM 1240, WJON.