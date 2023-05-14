Win Tickets To See Taylor Swift In Minneapolis!

Win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift in Minneapolis! St. Cloud Toyota and 98-1 Minnesota's New Country want to send you to the show at US Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 24th! All you have to do is make sure you've got the 98-1 app, and you are subscribed to receiving contest notifications. We'll send you two codes a day that you'll enter right here, and each code is a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift right here in Minnesota!

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures