William “Bill” Knoll, 88, Sartell

June 20, 1932 - December 18, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for William “Bill” Knoll, age 88, who passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Rev Ron Weyrens will officiate.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Bill was born on June 20, 1932 in Holdingford, Minnesota to August and Theresa (Rolfes) Knoll. Bill married Lorraine Kuklok on November 28, 1957 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Bill worked as a truck driver for the St. Regis Paper Company and raised his family in Columbia Heights. Bill enjoyed his cabin and being on the lake fishing, as well as tinkering in his garage repairing lawn mowers or snow blowers while listening to a ball game or some polka music on the radio. Bill was a good natured, friendly guy and loved visiting with neighbors, friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lorraine; daughters Carol Barrett and Barbara Marquardt, six grandchildren, Hannah Balder, Joseph Balder, Brett Balder, Zachary Marquardt, Madeline Marquardt and Emily Barrett; siblings Arlene Lynaugh and Joyce Kuklok and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Mary Balder and siblings Frederick, Clara, Esther, Sylvester, and Ellen.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Country Manor Campus for their loving and compassionate care of Bill.