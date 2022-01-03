William “Bill” D. Lommel, 68, St. Cloud

May 31, 1953 - December 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Wednesday January 5, 2022, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Bill Lommel, age 68 of St. Cloud who died Monday, December 27, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Father Matthew Crane and Father Mitchell Bechtold will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Tuesday and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the parish center in St. Augusta.

William “Bill” Dominic Lommel was born in St. Cloud, MN on 5/31/1953 to parents William Leo (Sr.) & Lidwina C. (Kenning) Lommel.

He is a graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School and St. Cloud Vocational School where he studied carpentry. Bill grew up surrounded by beautiful groves of trees that became his daily playground and lead him to his lifetime career as a carpenter. As if by magic, Bill had the ability to bring out the individual character of every piece of wood he touched.

At the young age of 11, Bill received his first guitar. In 1965, at age 12, he was able to book his first show and since that time, his voice and guitar have entertained audiences throughout our communities. Over the years the BLT Band grew from a three to a five-piece band and many local musicians have been honored to take the stage with Bill.

In addition to his carpentry and music businesses, Bill also owned the 400 Club on Pleasant Lake for a number of years where many will remember his outstanding commitment to the hospitality industry. In the spring and fall, Bill also played a key role on the farm where he enjoyed spending hours singing in the tractors. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt with his friends. Bill loved his country and along with serving in the National Guard, took every opportunity he could to defend our American freedoms.

Bill loved his family and his friends and will forever be remembered for his smile, his humor, his cowboy hat, red guitar, and his desire to make people happy and dancing.

Survivors include his partner, Sheila Hoffman of St. Cloud; sons, Brian (Kristi) Lommel of St. Augusta; Dan Lommel of St. Cloud; stepchildren, Taylor Hoffman of St. Leo; Kelly Hoffman of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Boden Lommel & Eula Rose. He is also survived by his brother Roger of St. Augusta; sister, Marilyn (Donald) Haag of Rockville. He is preceded in death by his parents.

“Good Music Has No Expiration Date”