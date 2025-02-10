William A. “Bill” Opatz, 87, Avon

June 28, 1937 - February 7, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for William A. “Bill” Opatz, age 87, of Avon, who passed away on Friday, February 7, 2025 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Isaiah Frederick, OSB and Reverend Edward Vebelun, OSB will concelebrate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Benedict’s Parish Cemetery in Avon. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon.

Bill was born on June 28, 1937 to Phillip and Theresa (Heitzman) Opatz in Holdingford, Minnesota. He grew up in Holdingford and attended school until eighth grade. In order to help support his family, Bill was sent to North Dakota to help as a farm hand. Eventually, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served his country during the Korean War and beginning of the Vietnam War. On August 10, 1959 he was united in marriage to Shirley Studniski at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Bill held various jobs throughout his life including, working in Maintenance at Regis in Minneapolis, as a Machinist for Hanauer Machine Shop in Avon, as a truck driver for both Nash Finch and Budde Trucking and as grounds maintenance at St. John’s University. He was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, the Avon American Legion Post #538 and the Mr. and Mrs. Fishing Club of Avon.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying going hunting, fishing and camping. Never one to sit still, Bill was also an incredible handyman who enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He also enjoyed going on trips to the casino and wintering in Arizona. He will be remembered for his love of family and easy going nature.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley; children, Timothy of Dassel, Tanya (Tim) Baker of Eagan, and Terri (Randy) Johnson of Emily; grandchildren, Melissa (Andy) Erlandson, Mitch (Brittney) and Mikayla Opatz; Charley, Sam (Karissa) and Jack Baker; Trista Kociemba, Tasha (Isaac) Curtis, and Lexi Johnson; great grandchildren, Rylan, Owen and Wyatt Erlandson; Vayda, Vince, and Valorie Opatz; Brady and Logan Baker; Hailey and Haiden Kociemba; Lindsay, Allyson and Baya Curtis; great great granddaughter, Lanie St. Onge; siblings, Lloyd, Eugene and Judy Rossel; sisters-in-law, Elaine, Jane, and Della; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; great grandson, Bryce Baker; siblings, Edward, George, Rita (Curt) Venske, Delores (Red) Newcomb, Mary Ann (Jim) Wilson, Jack, LeRoy (Mary Jo), Lorraine (Lyle) Hoffman, and Darlene Burski; sister-in-law, Delores and Ruth Opatz.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of Bill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.