Wild Top Vegas, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

The Minnesota Wild took down the Vegas Golden Knights in a tough road battle on Friday night to keep their hopes of sliding into the playoffs alive.

The Wild got off to a hot start, netting their first goal less than three minutes into the opening period to take a 1-0 lead. Before the end of the period, they slid in one more to go up by two.

Halfway through the second period, Minnesota added to their lead again. They shot a goal off a loose puck to go up 3-0. With just two minutes left in the period, the Golden Knights finally got something going. They scored to cut the Wild’s lead to 3-1.

Vegas scored again nine minutes into the final period to cut the deficit down to 3-2 with plenty of time to go, but the Wild held on to their slim lead through the end of regulation to win the game.

Greg Pateryn , Eric Staal , and Kevin Fiala each scored one for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves and allowed two goals. Dubnyk posted his league-leading 19th road win of the season, one shy of tying his career-high set in 2014-15. He also recorded his 30th win of the season, making him the only Wild goalie to accomplish that feat in more than two seasons.

With the win, the Wild improve to 36-33-9. They will travel to Arizona on Sunday to face-off against the Coyotes who they trail in by one point. Both teams are fighting to catch up to the Colorado Avalanche who are sitting in the second wild card spot with 85 points. Puck-drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.