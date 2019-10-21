Wild Top Montreal Sunday In St. Paul

The Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center for their second win of the season. The Wild is now 2-6 on the year.

Jason Zucker's power play goal in the first period gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at the break, but Montreal answered with two back-to-back goals within 16 seconds of one another early in the second period to make the score 2-1.

The Wild answered on Marcus Foligno's goal with just 15 seconds left in the 2nd period, but Montreal re-took the lead on Phillip Danault's fourth goal of the season at 3:22 of the third.

Minnesota would tie the game on a Brad Hunt power play goal at 8:38, then take the lead for good on Zach Parise's third goal of the season at 12:54.

Minnesota will host Edmonton Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390.