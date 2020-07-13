Wild Removes Interim Tag From Evason’s Title

The Minnesota Wild announced the hiring of Dean Evason as its full-time head coach. Evason was previously the interim head coach following the firing of Bruce Boudreau in mid-February.

"I am very excited to announce that Dean Evason is our full-time head coach," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said in a statement. "Dean has done a fantastic job as our interim head coach and deserves this opportunity. I look forward to watching our team under his leadership going forward."

Evason was 8-4-0 in his twelve games behind the bench before the league hit the pause button due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined the Wild in 2018 as an assistant under Boudreau.

The Wild will take on the Vancouver Canucks in a best-of-five series when the league resumes in early August. The series will be played at a neutral site (Edmonton).