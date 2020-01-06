Wild Falls In Shootout Sunday

The Minnesota Wild fell 5-4 in the shootout to the Calgary Flames Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota's loss drops it to 20-17-8 on the season.

The teams traded goals in the first period, with Marcus Foligno scoring twice for the Wild and Kevin Fiala scoring a goal to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead after one.

After a scoreless second period, the Flames scored early in the third to tie the game. Jordan Greenway answered for Minnesota at 2:37, but Calgary scored a power play goal at 14:32 to send the game to overtime.

The Flames won the shootout 2-1.

Minnesota will look to get revenge with a game in Calgary on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.