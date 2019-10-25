Wild Blanked By Nashville Thursday

The Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 Thursday night in Tennessee. The Wild is now 3-7 on the season.

Nashville broke a scoreless tie with a goal just 37 seconds into the second period by Miikka Salomaki. The Predators made it 2-0 at 19:31 of the second with a Calle Jarnkrok goal.

Nashville would add two more goals in the third period to pull away for the win, while the Wild could not solve goalie Pekka Rinne on any of its 26 shots on goal.

The Wild will try to bounce back when they host the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.