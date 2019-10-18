Wild Blanked By Habs Thursday

The Minnesota Wild's dismal start to their season continued Thursday with a 4-0 loss at Montreal. Minnesota is now 1-6 on the season, with a league-low two points and league-worst minus-15 goal differential.

The Canadiens scored three goals in the span of 4:45 late in the first period, beginning with Victor Mete's goal at 14:37 and ending with Nick Suzuki's goal at 19:23.

Minnesota will try to bounce back when they host Montreal at home Sunday evening. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. on WJON.