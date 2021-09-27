Most of my life, I've heard so many people say that central Minnesota needs some sort of aquatic facility for families, like Wisconsin Dells. That reality might be closer than you think.

Supporters of an outdoor aquatic center coming to Sartell have organized and are trying their best to make that happen.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, Sept. 27, the Facebook group called "Sartell Aquatic Center Supports' posted an update to their page.

They shared a flyer they made with a photo of the facility and their plans for the park, writing, "check out our informational flyer! Feel free to share!"

Features of the hypothetical water park would include; a lap pool, water slide, diving board, lazy river, cabanas, lockers, concessions, zip line, beach chairs and swimming lessons.

And, judging by the photo, it looks like it'll be an epic water park!

The page has over 1,100 members and online reactions have been all positive.

Shantelle Kane wrote, "Let's get this done!!!"

Tanya Stegman wrote, "could not agree more!!"

There would also be many opportunities for local businesses to sponsor parts of the park once things get moving. A committee has already been established to get the ball rolling.. Anyone who has questions or wants to be part of the effort can email TanyaStegman@gmail.com.