Weather Announcements for Monday, January 20th, 2025
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Monday, January 20th, 2025.
MISC:
-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals Program is canceling deliveries on Monday and Tuesday. They will resume on Wednesday.
Get our free mobile app
If you have a weather-related announcement, you can call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
If someone might have frostbite or hypothermia, seek medical attention immediately!
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Vacant St. Cloud Lot May Have Some Development in 2025
- Chicago Coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces February Dates
- Tackle Credit Card Debt With Lutheran Social Services Counseling
- Macy's Releases List of 66 Store Closings, 2 in Minnesota
Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.