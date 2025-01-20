Weather Announcements for Monday, January 20th, 2025

Weather Announcements for Monday, January 20th, 2025

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Monday, January 20th, 2025.

MISC: 
-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals Program is canceling deliveries on Monday and Tuesday.  They will resume on Wednesday.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

If you have a weather-related announcement, you can call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

If someone might have frostbite or hypothermia, seek medical attention immediately!

National Weather Service
loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.
Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON