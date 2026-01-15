July 14, 1943 - January 14, 2026

A celebration of life will be from 1-4PM on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Wayne Doehling, 82, of Long Prairie who died Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Long Prairie Hospital. Burial will full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a future date.

Wayne was born July 14, 1943 in St. Paul to Norman & Mildred (Groth) Doehling. He was raised on a farm in Afton, Minnesota, he went to a one room school, after they sold the house on point Douglas Road they moved to the east side of St. Paul. There he finished school at Harding High School. He worked for Posey Miller Florists and Green House and then enlisted into the United States Army in 1962 was stationed in Niederwerrn Germany. He was a sergeant, that’s were he met his future wife Brigitte, they met at a neighbor’s house and fell in love with her. They were married in Euerbach Germany on April 9, 1966 and shortly after that Wayne left for the United States, Brigitte came over on July 19, 1966. They have 2 boys Frank and Mike. Wayne worked for 3M for 15 years; they moved to Osakis and owned Head of The Lakes Resort and then they owned Griff’s Pizza for 20 years. He sold that and drove for the DAC, he loved his client. Then he drove school bus for Aksam’s until he retired. He loved fishing, hunting and shooting his guns in Wilmar.

Wayne is survived by his wife Brigitte, son Frank (Roxy), Michael (Vicki), grandchildren, Tiffany, Katelyn, Erich (Rachael), great grandchildren, Tylar, Bristol, Emmett, Sawyer, Kayden and Conner, sister, Elizabeth, brother, Daryl (Karen), sister-in-law, Joan and many nieces and nephews, and special friend Dennis (Mary) Grythe, Don (Jan) Schmidt.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Mildred Doehling, Erich and Ilse Probst, brother, Mark, brother-in-law, Galen, Lewis, Gunter, Samand Dalton, sister-in-law, Helga and niece Michelle.

A special thank you to Kenny and all the staff from Moments Hospice and Long Prairie Health Care Center for the excellent care given to Wayne.